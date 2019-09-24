Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce plans forum for Sonoma County supervisor candidates

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum in mid-October, giving voters a chance to learn more about candidates for three Sonoma County supervisor district seats.

The forum is scheduled to take place Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Drive, and costs $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Costs increase by $10 after Oct. 9.

The chamber has invited: District 1 incumbent Susan Gorin; David Cook, Sonoma City councilman and District 1 supervisor candidate; District 3 incumbent Shirlee Zane; former Santa Rosa Mayor and District 3 candidate Chris Coursey; and District 5 incumbent Lynda Hopkins.

Missing from the list is Michael Hilber, who picked up nominating petitions for a potential run against Hopkins a couple of weeks ago.

Hilber, a Santa Rosa resident, has been a frequent opponent of tax measures, once filing a complaint with the California Secretary of State’s Office over ballot language used in the voter-approved Measure P.

The forum will be hosted by former Sonoma State University Vice President Dan Condron.