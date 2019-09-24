Power restored to thousands in Rohnert Park

NASHELLY CHAVEZ AND CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 24, 2019, 7:51AM
Power was returned to thousands of homes and businesses in Rohnert Park by Tuesday morning in an overnight outage unrelated to PG&E’s proactive power shutoffs, authorities and PG&E’s online outage map showed.

Power failed about 9:40 p.m. Monday and affected roughly 5,402 customers, the majority of whom were concentrated in Rohnert Park.

About 4,863 customers lost power in Rohnert Park, just east of Highway 101, PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said Monday night. The outage also affected about 1,360 customers in Santa Rosa, Hernandez said.

The utility’s outage map showed power was restored to those areas as of 7 a.m. A PG&E spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The power outage was not related to the power shut offs PG&E was conducting elsewhere in Northern California, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a Nixle alert Monday night.

PG&E crews worked as “safely and as quickly as possible to restore power” Hernandez said.

