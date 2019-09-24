CHP: Driver arrested after crossing Bay Bridge on wrong side

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say they arrested a man after he drove his car the wrong way across the Bay Bridge from San Francisco to Oakland.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports 29-year-old Richard Henry was arrested Monday on a charge of driving under the influence.

The California Highway Patrol says the car reportedly was first spotted on Interstate 80 near Fremont Street in San Francisco at 2:46 a.m. It then continued across the bridge, went through the toll plaza and onto northbound Interstate 880, still driving in the wrong direction.

CHP officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle near Fifth Street in Oakland.

Kris Borer, a spokesman with the CHP, says no injuries or collisions resulted from the incident.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

