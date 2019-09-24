PG&E to decide on North Bay fire weather power shut-off around noon

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 24, 2019, 11:21AM
Preparing For Planned Outages

Make sure PG&E has your current contact information by going to www.pge.com or calling 1-800-743-5000.

Get local emergency alerts: Go to SoCoAlert.com or call 866-939-0911, press “0” at the menu and ask the operator for assistance in registering.

For a closer look at the map, including the ability to zoom in on certain areas, go here.

Learn how to prepare for power outages by going to www.ready.gov/power-outages.

For a list of resources to help in planning for disaster go to pressdemocrat.com/prepare.

_____

To find out if you service may be impacted by the power shutoff, enter your address in the lookup map at www.pge.com.

_____

To see a map of PG&E geographic zones go to www.pge.com.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. plans to make a decision whether to preemptively shut off power due to elevated wildfire risks in three North Bay counties around noon Tuesday.

The investor-owned utility put Sonoma, Napa, Lake counties on notice late Sunday night that forecasted red-flag weather in the North Bay mountains and Sierra Foothills could lead to power shut-offs starting Monday and through Wednesday morning.

PG&E made the decision at noon on Monday to forgo the shutdown for about 58,000 customers in the North Bay, including 34,000 in Sonoma County.

The San Francisco-based company considers the precautionary measure to reduce fire threats when the weather conditions include hot temperatures, high winds and low overnight humidity levels, as will be the case Tuesday night.

Portions of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter and Yuba were also notified that an overnight shutdown could be coming, with about 24,000 customers across Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties ultimately seeing their power turned off around 6 p.m. Monday.

In anticipation of a possible shutdown in the North Bay, both Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa have issued states of emergency to mobilize decision-makers and prepare for the potential interruptions to regular city and county operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

