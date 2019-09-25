11-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after car hits his bike on River Road

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle against traffic on River Road on Monday evening, the CHP said.

Officers said they think the boy, whose name was not available Tuesday, was facing traffic as he rode west about 6 p.m. over an overpass.

He was struck by a Toyota Camry that was turning right onto an on-ramp for Highway 101 South, CHP spokesman David deRutte said.

The car was driven by Cotati resident Brandon Bonner, 30, who stopped after the crash.

The boy was not wearing a helmet when he was hit, deRutte said. There is no crossing at the on-ramp where the boy was struck.

“It looks like (the boy) rode out into traffic,” deRutte said. “(The driver) wasn’t going at an excessive speed but fast enough to get on the highway.”

An ambulance took the boy to the Sonoma County Airport and he was then airlifted to the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland via the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Henry 1, deRutte said.

Officers said that Bonner was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, he added.