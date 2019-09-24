More Democrats now lining up for Trump impeachment probe

WASHINGTON — Democrats lined up in ever greater numbers Tuesday urging an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, pushed to action by his phone call with Ukraine's new leader and what Trump may or may not have said about corruption, frozen U.S. millions and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was gathering her chamber's majority caucus behind closed doors to consider next steps amid a political uprising that's drawing deep support from frontline freshmen lawmakers and seasoned veterans.

Trump, meanwhile, insisted anew that he did nothing wrong in freezing funding for the Eastern European ally before talking with the Ukraine president about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That phone call is part of a complaint by a government whistleblower against Trump.

The president Trump acknowledged Tuesday that he personally ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before the phone call to Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In remarks to reporters at the United Nations, Trump said he held up the aid to fight corruption and urge European nations to share in helping out Ukraine.

"I'd withhold again," Trump said. "And I'll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine." He named Germany and France as among the countries that should "put up money."

The money, which had been approved by Congress, was released after the July phone call.

Pelosi, in Washington, said she would make an announcement about next steps "after I meet with my chairmen, my leadership and my caucus."

A vote on some sort of statement of disapproval could come as soon as this week to show the House Democrats' unease after the allegations against Trump. Another option would be to create a select committee to deepen the probes of the Trump administration. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has declared that his committee is already conducting impeachment hearings, but the panel has been unable to get many key witnesses and documents from the Trump administration.

Pelosi is trying to hold off impeachment as a politically divisive issue unless the public demands it, but the new urgency could tip her toward launching a more specific investigation. Nearly 20 lawmakers have stepped forward in recent days, joining well over half the House Democrats now pushing toward impeachment.

"Now is the time to act," said Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights icon, in an emotional address to the House by the 70-year-old lawmaker who is often viewed as the conscience of the chamber's Democrats.

"The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come," Lewis said. He said he has been patient but now, "To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy."

The Trump-Ukraine matter is part of the whistleblower complaint, raising questions of whether the president improperly used his office to pressure a foreign country to help his own reelection prospects. Democrats are demanding more information and those raising the prospect of impeaching the president now include many moderate House freshmen in competitive districts.

One idea that was being discussed was the possibility of a select committee that could handle these new issues.

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA agent and one of the freshman Democrats from military and national security backgrounds who came out together for impeachment proceedings, said "the notion of a select committee is likely a good one" -- as long as it remains bipartisan.