Tell us: Do you know someone whose death was indirectly caused by the 2017 North Bay wildfires?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 24, 2019, 10:41AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The 2017 North Bay wildfires officially killed 44 people. But that number does not include the number of people who died in the fires’ immediate and ongoing aftermath.

We are interested in telling the stories of people whose fire-related death was not included in the official count.

If you know of someone whose death may have been indirectly caused by the fires, please call reporter Martin Espinoza at (707) 521-5213 or email him at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com.

