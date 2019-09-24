Two-day heat wave forecast prompts health warning for Santa Rosa, North Bay

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 24, 2019, 11:27AM
Updated 2 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday morning for the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Clara Valley, warning of the increased risk of heat-related health effects as temperatures are predicted to approach 100 degrees in Santa Rosa through Wednesday.

The extreme heat may cause illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the agency said, noting that young children, the elderly, people who spend considerable time outdoors and those who lack access to air-conditioning are among the most vulnerable.

The advisory recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, remaining in air-conditioned places and checking on relatives and neighbors.

In Santa Rosa, the mercury is expected to hit 99 Tuesday and 98 Wednesday. The heat advisory for the region will run until 7 p.m. Tuesday and resume from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, residents will get a break from the intense heat. The forecast calls for a high of 84 in Santa Rosa, with a sporadic drizzle after 11 p.m. and continuing through Friday morning.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine