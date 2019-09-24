Firefighters added in Sonoma County due to dangerous fire conditions

A strike team and county firefighting task force adds 50 additional firefighters in Sonoma County Tuesday due to the heightened fire risk, Santa Rosa’s Deputy Fire Chief Scott Westrope said.

The reinforcements of local firefighters were assembled Monday night to bolster fire crews amid critical fire weather conditions the National Weather Service predicted for parts of Sonoma County Tuesday and Wednesday, Westrope said.

The strike team is paid for through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and includes five fire engines, as well as a leader, a water tender and a dispatcher, he said. The county fire task force adds eight fire engines and a leader who oversees them, he said.

The group, which on Tuesday was patrolling areas with high wildfire risk and contacting residents about the conditions, will remain active until after the National Weather Service’s red flag warning of dangerous weather conditions expires Wednesday morning. Santa Rosa Fire Department firefighters also are helping with the patrols, Westrope said.

“Their job is going out on tactical patrol. They’re driving through areas that may be impacted by wildfires,” Westrope said. “In these red-flag conditions, we don’t sit around in the fire house. ”

Meanwhile, Cal Fire stations throughout Sonoma County were fully staffed on Tuesday and an additional battalion chief and division chief were stationed in the area, Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang said.

A helitanker with the ability to drop fire retardant and water is stationed at the Sonoma Air Attack Base, located on the northeast corner of the Sonoma County Airport, Lang said.

The state fire agency has increased staffing in other areas outside the county, though those resources could respond to Sonoma County if the help was needed, he said.

“If something is needed in Sonoma County, that staff is certainly brought in,” Lang said. “Everything is very mobile.”

