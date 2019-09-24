Rep. Mike Thompson calls for President Trump’s impeachment

Congressman Mike Thompson, Sonoma County’s senior political leader, said Tuesday that President Donald Trump should be impeached if he withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for help with his own 2020 reelection campaign.

Thompson, an 11-term Democratic incumbent from St. Helena, also called for impeachment if the president “continues to refuse to cooperate with Congress in our constitutional oversight responsibilities.”

Thompson’s declaration marked the first time he has advocated impeachment and comes as House Democrats, including moderates who have been reluctant to call for the president’s removal, joined a push Tuesday to remove Trump from office.

David McCuan, a Sonoma State University political scientist, called Thompson’s announcement “his first public foray crossing this Rubicon.”

Thompson is a longtime ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, who has resisted the call from liberal members to mount an investigation of Trump’s alleged malfeasance.

Thompson said he told Pelosi Tuesday afternoon that he was issuing a statement and the House leader said she would have one of her own later in the day.

“We have credible information that the president tried to convince a foreign government to help him in his reelection,” Thompson said in an interview. If so, there is “no doubt” that is grounds for impeachment, he said.

“Today we have the proverbial straw,” Thompson said, regarding his decision to call now for Trump’s impeachment.

The information brought to light by a whistleblower in the intelligence community regarding possible interactions between Trump and the Ukrainian president regarding delaying military aid “is deeply troubling,” he said.

Thompson noted that Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community inspector general, had deemed the whistleblower’s complaint a matter of “urgent concern.”

Thompson, a Vietnam war veteran, is a former member of the House Intelligence Committee.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.