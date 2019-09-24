President Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 24, 2019, 11:45AM
Updated 7 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has directed the release on Wednesday of the "unredacted" transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has acknowledged that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in the call.

Trump tweets Tuesday that "You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure."

Trump's reference to Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals.

On Monday, it was reported that Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call with Zelenskiy

The call is at the center of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine