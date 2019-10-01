Sonoma County food banks worry PG&E shut-offs could prevent them from serving residents in need

More than 600 Sonoma County residents with HIV or other serious illnesses rely each month on groceries delivered by Food for Thought Food Bank. But leaders at the Forestville nonprofit worry that repeated or prolonged power shut-offs during wildfire season could put much of its food supply and vulnerable clientele at risk.

Without power, all the perishable food in Food for Thought’s freezers and refrigerators would spoil, causing up to $10,000 in losses, said Development Director Mark Green.

“We’re a nonprofit organization, so obviously that’s a pretty big hit for us to take,” Green said.

During a shutdown, Green said Food for Thought might be able to distribute nonperishable groceries to clients. But an outage of even two days could force the food bank to close until power is back on and it can restock.

Green said that repeated, shorter outages “might even be worse” for the food bank’s operations. Volunteers would have to tape the walk-in freezers closed and hope the perishable foods don’t spoil, and there would be too much “uncertainty” about whether the food would be safe to distribute if the power was turning off and on.

“We wouldn’t be able to provide groceries for our clients,” Green said. “So it’s a significant number of people that could end up going hungry.”

In addition to distributing food to customers who visit the food bank in person, Food for Thought makes home deliveries two days a week. Guerneville-area resident Robert Gentry depends on these deliveries. To treat his chronic bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Gentry uses an oxygen machine all day and is pretty much homebound.

While a PG&E shut-off that affects Food for Thought would limit his access to food, he says having power cut to his home is far more dangerous because of the machine that keeps him alive.

“It’s like, my life is in your hands,” Gentry said of PG&E. “If they decide to shut it off ... I don’t know what to do.”

Heading into the start of wildfire season, PG&E announced earlier this year it would consider turning off electricity this summer and fall if dry conditions and the potential for high winds increased the likelihood of its equipment causing wildfires. So far, PG&E has initiated five shutdowns, mostly in the Sierra foothills. The North Bay was the subject of a small shut-off Wednesday morning, affecting about 700 customers in Sonoma County and another 700 in Napa County.

Several Sonoma County food banks and pantries turned to PG&E for guidance on how to prepare for an outage. PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said the utility has been meeting with nonprofits to advise them to have an emergency preparedness plan in the event that they don’t have power for 48 hours or more.

Large organizations have their own account representatives to help them through this process, but small nonprofits do not. Contreras said, however, that PG&E has held private and public presentations for local businesses to help them prepare for the preemptive shut-offs.

While PG&E doesn’t offer grants to help nonprofits purchase generators, Contreras said the utility is “open to having a conversation” about how such a program would work. At the moment, PG&E is acting more as a middle man to connect businesses with organizations that provide generators, Contreras said.