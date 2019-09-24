Melania Trump is busier than you think, but as quiet as ever

A crowd gathered on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, waving tiny American flags as they waited for Melania Trump to ring the opening bell Monday in celebration of her Be Best campaign. The first lady, who was in town for President Donald Trump's address on Tuesday to the General Assembly of the United Nations, was greeted by cheers and applause as she marched through the aisles of lights and numbers as if it were a catwalk of yore, in a black, belted Prada dress.

Meanwhile, a few blocks away, a small group of protesters stood at the famed Wall Street Bull statue, carrying signs that read, "Kids Are Not Props," and a chalkboard with the repeating line, "Teacher said don't lie, don't bully. Teacher said don't lie, don't bully." They were parents of children at the United Nations International School (UNIS), furious that the private school allowed a select group of third- and fourth-graders to appear at the stock exchange for a photo op with the first lady.

At her appearance, Melania spoke only to the NYSE president and the children, a magnificently diverse representation of New York City's melting pot in headbands, tulle party dresses and adorable tiny suits and bow ties. Bright and talkative, with last names ranging from Shakdher to Fang, they could have walked straight off the set of "Honey, I Shrunk the UN Security Council."

As adults buzzed around the first lady like mosquitoes armed with camera flashes and boom mics, she asked the children their names and ages, and spoke affirmations in soft, sweet tones, "Follow your dreams and be best at what you do."

The Be Best logo was projected behind her, blazing from screens above the stock exchange floor, on tote bags filled with further Be Best swag handed out to each kid. (A hat, a T-shirt, and, to one boy's great delight, a mouse pad.)

This was supposed to be an educational trip about the stock exchange. "What did you learn?" Melania asked the kids.

"We ate breakfast," said Joey Ramos, who was charged with reading the UNIS mission statement. A little girl, Elena Moon, followed him, reading aloud a handwritten letter explaining what UNIS meant to her: "We like to tell people to be kind. Please help UNIS spread the mission of love around the world."

In the hour she was there, the first lady took no questions from members of the media, who could hear only bits of what she was saying. This has become routine for Melania Trump's relatively busy month, where she's been making an increasing number of public appearances but saying very little or nothing at all.

She's been present - at the state dinner for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that President Trump said she planned, with her husband in a moment of silence on the White House lawn on Sept 11. She'll be photographed standing, often surrounded by children, often impeccably dressed, but what does she stand for?

"I see it as a test run for the 2020 campaign," says Lisa M. Burns, a professor of media studies at Quinnipiac University. "She needs to be out there doing some things during the campaign, and it seems like, especially with this recent spate of activity, they're really kind of testing the waters."

Melania's last round on the campaign trail flamed out in 2016 after allegations that her Republican National Convention speech was plagiarized from Michelle Obama. In 2018, she took a pass on joining her husband as he traversed the country making a final push for Republican candidates during the midterm election. But this June, there she was, introducing her husband at his first 2020 re-election campaign rally in Orlando, standing out in unmissable head-to-toe bright yellow.