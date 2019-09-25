Michigan man guilty of second-degree murder in Sonoma County pot grower’s death

A Michigan man was found guilty by a Sonoma County jury Monday of fatally stabbing his boss at a Knights Valley marijuana farm in 2016.

The jury deliberated for less than five hours before finding 36-year-old Arent Bradt guilty of second- degree murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said. The jury also found “true” an enhancement alleging that Bradt used a knife to carry out the attack on Cesar Gonzalez-Rivas, a crime for which Bradt could face 16 years to life in state prison.

Gonzalez-Rivas, 40, was a pot grower who had hired Bradt to work as a security guard at his home after Bradt moved to Santa Rosa from Port Huron, Michigan.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2016, Gonzalez-Rivas and Bradt were working at the Knights Valley home of another marijuana grower who was friends with Gonzalez-Rivas. While there, Gonzalez-Rivas told Bradt that his services were no longer needed, causing the two men to argue. During the argument, Bradt pulled out a knife and stabbed Gonzalez-Rivas, who was unarmed, once in the neck and 17 times in the back.

Brandon Rivard, a marijuana trimmer who lived at the home, heard the argument and dialed 911 after seeing the blood on Gonzalez-Rivas. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy responded, located Bradt on the property and took him into custody.

Rivard testified during the trial that the two men argued frequently in the days and hours leading up to Gonzalez-Rivas’ death and that Bradt had become an unwelcome presence in the home.

In a police interview, Bradt admitted that he plunged a knife into Gonzalez-Rivas’ neck. His attorneys argued in court that Bradt had killed Gonzalez-Rivas while defending himself.

Bradt’s trial began at the end of August. He is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 6.

