California halts prison gang peacemaking effort after brawls, riots
"That was part of their efforts to see if the two gangs could co-exist," Spillane said.
Officials were forced to fire nine warning shots to break up the fight and they also used pepper spray and other non-lethal weapons. Members of one of the two gangs refused to obey orders to lie down on the ground until guards from other housing units at the prison and another prison arrived.
In July, there were two riots in July at Pleasant Valley State Prison in California's Central Valley agricultural heartland, the most recent one involving 182 inmates. Three inmates were treated at outside hospitals for puncture wounds after guards using pepper spray broke it up.
Prisoner advocate Richard Edmond-Vargas, who co-founded the criminal justice reform group Initiate Justice three years ago while serving prison time for robbery, blamed corrections officials for putting the gangs in situations where brawls were inevitable.
"They actively put folks in this situation where they would have to fight and they know the culture of prison is that you have to fight," Edmond-Vargas said.
But he said the change in tactics from a previous policy in which rival gang members were kept separate is disrupting prison life and affecting those caught up in the violence against their will or who can't participate in rehabilitation programs that could shorten their sentences.
"The fact of the matter is they do have a conflict on their hands," Edmond-Vargas said. "What's that mean, they're going to keep half the prison population on lockdown forever?"
Problems began a year ago at Corcoran State Prison in the Central Valley when prison officials tried to introduce five members of the Bulldogs and six members of another gang to one another in a prison recreation yard. They immediately began fighting.
"Bulldogs basically have an attack-on-sight ethos," said prisoner rights attorney Charles Carbone, who is representing an inmate injured in a Nov. 30, 2018 brawl at Pleasant Valley State Prison.
Officials tried to force "peace talks" between five Bulldogs and five members of another gang, separating them with a fence but without keeping them handcuffed, Carbone said.
"When the talks immediately fell apart, inmates started attacking each other" after they were allowed back through the fence and ordered to return to their cells, he said.
Carbone said his client, an alleged member of the Surenos gang, was hit in the head as guards broke up the brawl and suffered facial injuries that left him with permanently impaired vision and cognitive issues.
"He's having problems with thinking clearly and memory and those sorts of things," Carbone said of his client, serving a 10-year sentence for robbery. "The judge never sentenced them to permanent injuries and irreparable harm."
Officials have tried intermittently ever since to integrate the gangs and invited the inspector general's staff to observe most attempts since April.
They had some success reintroducing smaller groups, Spillane said, including several uneventful attempts at the prison in Soledad in the weeks before the August riot.
Spillane said the inspector general's office has fielded numerous complaints, including from state lawmakers who represent the problem prisons, and plans to issue a report in coming months.
