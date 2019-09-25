Pickup hits woman north of Rohnert Park

A woman who was hit by a truck near Rohnert Park was taken to the hospital with major injuries on Monday, the CHP said.

A Nissan Frontier pickup driven by Jerry Douglas, 67, of Glen Ellen was headed south on Roberts Lake Road near the northbound Highway 101 offramp when it hit the woman, who was not carrying any identification, CHP spokesman David deRutte said.

“The pedestrian was walking eastbound from the west side of the road,” deRutte said, noting she was not in a crosswalk. “He slammed on his brakes and just didn’t have enough time to avoid hitting her.”

She was sent to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance to be treated for major injuries. Officers determined Douglas was sober at the time of the crash, reported about 7:48 p.m.

The woman’s name was not available Tuesday, deRutte said.