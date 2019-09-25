Gov. Newsom on 'The Daily Show' says he has 'no doubt' President Trump will be impeached

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 25, 2019, 10:45AM
Updated 2 hours ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appearing on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on Tuesday said he has "no doubt" President Trump will be impeached.

The Democratic governor appeared on the Comedy Central show just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered an impeachment probe of the president over whether the billionaire businessman abused his presidential powers and sought help from Ukraine to undermine Democratic rival Joe Biden and help his own reelection.

"God's delays are not God's denials," the governor said of the news.

The stubborn question, according to Newsom, is whether Trump will be removed from office and that's only a question Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can answer.

To see the full interview, go to www.cc.com.

