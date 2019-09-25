Sonoma County heat wave continues with 100-degree weather predicted

Sonoma County is headed for triple-digit heat Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat-related health warning for the second straight day of the heat wave.

The warmest temperatures are expected early to midafternoon countywide. The mercury should hit 100 degrees in downtown Santa Rosa, edging up to 102 at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and 103 in Cloverdale at the county’s northern end.

The record high for Santa Rosa on Wednesday’s date is 104, set in 1864, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high in Santa Rosa was 99, just short of the 102-degree record set in 1936.

“It’s all uncomfortably hot,” meteorologist Scott Rowe said Wednesday. Monterey, where the regional service is located, hit 88 at 11 a.m., he said.

Relief is expected throughout the Bay Area with onshore winds bringing temperatures down by 10 to 15 degrees Thursday and even cooler weather Friday. Santa Rosa’s anticipated highs are 82 on Thursday and 75 Friday, with “patchy drizzle” Thursday night and Friday morning.

Sunny days with temperatures in the 70s are expected through the weekend and early next week.

Strong winds in the North Bay mountains continued to create “critical fire weather conditions” Wednesday morning, with a PG&E weather station on Mount St. Helena registering sustained winds over 40 mph and gusts above 50 mph, the weather service said.

The regional heat advisory, posted Tuesday and Wednesday, warned that heat-related illnesses can occur. the weather service advised people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned rooms.

Also, children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles and residents should check on relatives and neighbors.

