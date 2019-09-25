Power returned to 5,500 in Santa Rosa after outage

PG&E restored power to more than 5,500 customers in northwest Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon after an outage cut electricity off to the area hours prior, PG&E said.

The black out, which began about 11:30 a.m., was not part of a planned power shut down the utility initiated in east Sonoma County earlier Wednesday morning amid heightened fire risk, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. That outage, which began just after 4 a.m., impacted about 700 people in areas near Mark West Springs and Porter Creek Road.

Neighborhoods along Fulton and Piner roads, as well as West Steele Lane, were among those impacted by the northeast Santa Rosa outage, Contreras said. Power to those communities was returned by 2 p.m., though crews will likely stay in the area for several hours to pinpoint the cause of the power failure, she added.

Given the day’s 100-degree weather, it was possible the utility’s underground equipment near West Steele Lane experienced heat-related issues, Contreras said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.