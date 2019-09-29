Jill Biden gets warm reception at fundraiser at home overlooking San Francisco Bay

If her husband were elected president, Jill Biden would immediately replace Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

“That is my dream,” Biden, a veteran teacher, said Saturday, referring to the Trump cabinet member bitterly opposed by Democrats.

Among the first things her husband, former vice president Joe Biden, would do is sign the Paris agreement on global warming and restore the United States to the role as “a world leader on climate change.”

“We are two people who are trying to change the direction of this country,” Biden told about 20 people at a low-key fundraiser at a hilltop home in southern Sonoma County overlooking San Francisco Bay.

She got a warm reception from the guests, described by her host, Justin Faggioli, as a “very close-knit group” of friends from Sonoma, Marin, Napa and San Francisco counties.

There were no public officials in attendance, unlike larger fundraisers Biden, 68, has attended on behalf of her husband of 42 years. Guests sat on a tree-shaded bench near the kidney-shaped swimming pool at the home of Faggioli, an entrepreneur and former Belvedere mayor and councilman, and Sandra Donnell, a former Montessori school teacher.

The lushly landscaped property offers a stunning view of San Pablo Bay and the far-off skyscrapers of San Francisco and immediately overlooks Sonoma Raceway.

An English teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, Biden said she is currently in the classroom on Wednesdays and Thursdays and on the campaign trail the rest of the week.

During her eight years as the second lady, Biden said she continued teaching fulltime and flatly told the Secret Service her bodyguards could not enter the classroom.

Youthful agents dressed down in jeans and corduroys and blended with students, except that their backpacks held weapons instead of textbooks.

Some students knew who she was, but Biden said she “never discusses politics in my classroom. I’m their English teacher.” They call her “Doctor B,” she said.

Much of Biden’s 50-minute talk focused on education, prompting one guest to say, “I love that you are passionate about the community college level.”

“Let’s face it, community colleges have a stigma,” Biden said. “We’ve got to do something about that. I know how good they are.”

Many of her students are immigrants and refugees “who see the value of education ... they know it’s the only way to get ahead in life.” Biden said they work hard and do all their assignments, something not all her American-born students match.

“Lifting up” the teaching profession would be her job as first lady, she said.

Joe Biden believes in universal pre-kindergarten education to help ensure that students learn to read at the appropriate age, she said. He would also triple federal funding for schools serving high numbers of economically disadvantaged children.

Turning to politics, Biden faulted the Trump administration for dividing the country, while her husband “would be inclusive. That’s who we are as Americans.”

“They’ve tried to tear down everything we’ve done,” she said, referring to President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo policies enacted by President Barack Obama’s administration.

After they both left the government, Biden said “people kept coming up to me everywhere” saying her husband should run for president.

The tipping point came when Trump, referring to the 2017 death of a woman at a “Unite the Right” rally featuring white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

“That’s when Joe decided Trump has to be beaten,” she said.

Joe Biden has consistently led in polls on the crowded Democratic field, but was in fifth place in fundraising with $21.5 million, trailing Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris, according to the latest report by OpenSecrets, part of a nonprofit research group.

“As the campaign goes on people will learn more and more about Joe as a candidate,” his wife said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.