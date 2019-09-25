Camp fire's death toll down to 85, 1 unidentified victim remains

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 25, 2019, 4:04PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PARADISE — The number of those who died in California's deadliest wildfire is back down to 85 after authorities determined that a bone fragment previously classified as unidentified belongs to a victim named in January.

The Butte County Sheriff's office said Wednesday that the number of unidentified victims from the November 2018 Camp Fire now stands at one.

The fast-moving fire destroyed 14,000 homes, most of them in the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The office said a bone fragment found among the remains of Robert Quinn appeared too small to be his and officials thought it belonged to someone else. But anthropologists determined that the piece had shrunk in the fire.

Investigators blamed the fire on faulty equipment owned by the San Francisco-based utility Pacific Gas & Electric.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine