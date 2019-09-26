Student injured in Southern California school fight 'clinically dead'

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 26, 2019, 7:53AM
MORENO VALLEY — A 13-year-old boy seriously injured in an attack involving two other students at a Southern California middle school is "clinically dead" after life-saving treatments failed, authorities said Wednesday.

The family of the teen identified only as "Diego" plans to donate his organs, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department press release.

The student was assaulted Sept. 16 at Landmark Middle School in the city of Moreno Valley, the department said.

Two other juveniles who are also students at the school could face prosecution in the assault. Both were booked into juvenile hall last week. Officials have not said if the charges against the two have been increased because of the boy's death.

No further information will immediately be released due to the ages of all involved, the department said.

The Moreno Valley Unified School District said it will provide counselors at Landmark.

A remembrance ceremony was held at the school Wednesday evening.

"This is a life-changing tragedy for everyone involved, including the staff and students at Landmark Middle School," Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said in a statement.

Moreno Valley is a city of about 194,000 people 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

This story has been corrected to show the vigil was Wednesday, not Thursday.

