Sebastopol Police chief to retire in December, capping lengthy career

The Sebastopol Police Department will lose its leader at the end of the year when Chief James Conner turns in his badge and retires, capping a 23-year career with the department.

Conner, a Sonoma County native, said his retirement comes as he inches closer to the completion of several projects he took over during his tenure as chief, among them an update of the department’s policy manual to reflect modern practices and legal standards, which will be finished in about a month.

Strengthening the skills of mid-level employees through trainings and real-life experience so they’re prepared for leadership positions was another one of his goals when he took the helm of the department in November 2017, Conner said. He feels he’s accomplished that task too, he said.

“This seemed like a good, natural breaking point,” Conner, 54, said. “I had a handful of things that I really wanted to accomplish. The time frame for doing that turned out to be a little sooner than expected.”

With Conner’s retirement, the department loses a long-tenured officer and leader. Conner, 54, began his career in April 1996 after six years in the U.S. Air Force. He promoted to sergeant in 2008 and lieutenant in 2015.

He became the second-in-command in 2015 with his promotion to captain, where he worked alongside his mentor and eventual predecessor, former Sebastopol Police Chief Jeff Weaver.

His retirement will also mean city leaders will need to look for a new police chief, adding to the growing crop of new leaders within Sonoma County’s law enforcement community. Nine of Sonoma County’s 13 law enforcement agencies, including the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa Police Department, have seen new leadership within the past year and a half.

Conner, a 1983 graduate of Piner High School, thanked Sebastopol City Manager Larry McLaughlin and city leaders for their support, as well as the officers who helped mold him professionally over the years, such as Weaver, he said.

“I was able to achieve everything that I’ve been able to achieve in my career because of wonderful mentors, trainers and people who held me accountable,” Conner said. “(They) were all instrumental in instilling that same philosophy of service to our community.”

Conner’s last day as Sebastopol’s top cop will be Dec. 26, he said. He’ll receive a pension equaling 72% of his average income over the last three years, though he did not have the exact figure, he said. He plans to spend more time with his grandchildren and pick up home improvement projects at his Santa Rosa residence, where he lives with his wife, he added.

A call to McLaughlin about Conner’s retirement was not returned Thursday.

