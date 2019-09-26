Elizabeth Warren campaign volunteer killed in Iowa crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 26, 2019, 10:11AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A volunteer with Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's campaign has died in a western Iowa crash.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Zachary Crombie Presberg from the San Francisco Bay Area was killed Monday night when the car he was driving on U.S. Highway 6 collided with two trucks as he tried to pass one of them.

A statement from Warren's campaign says Presberg joined the campaign this summer after graduating from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, to organize voter meetings and build relationships in Cass County. He continued his service to Warren's campaign as a volunteer after his fellowship ended.

He was a native of Piedmont, California in Alameda County.

Warren said in the statement that she and her husband "are heartbroken over Zac's passing" and added that "Zac represented the very best of us."

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine