House fire forces closure of east Santa Rosa street

Firefighters rushed to a house fire in east Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of an adjacent street.

The fire was reported to dispatchers at 12:33 p.m. at the 4000 block of Montgomery Drive, said Redcom, Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch center.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department sent four engines and truck to combat the flames and shut down a portion of Montgomery Drive near Mission Boulevard, the dispatch center said.

No injuries were reported within 20 minutes of the fire’s start, according to the agency.

