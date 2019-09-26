House fire forces closure of east Santa Rosa street

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2019, 1:53PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Firefighters rushed to a house fire in east Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of an adjacent street.

The fire was reported to dispatchers at 12:33 p.m. at the 4000 block of Montgomery Drive, said Redcom, Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch center.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department sent four engines and truck to combat the flames and shut down a portion of Montgomery Drive near Mission Boulevard, the dispatch center said.

No injuries were reported within 20 minutes of the fire’s start, according to the agency.

Check back for updates. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

