DUI checkpoint set for Santa Rosa

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2019, 2:21PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday night, the agency announced Thursday.

The checkpoint will run from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday somewhere within the city limits, according to police. Besides ensuring drivers aren't impaired, police will be checking for valid driver's licenses.

The location of the checkpoint wasn't released, but police said it will be in an area with a high number of crashes and DUI arrests.

There were nearly 700 investigations related to drunken driving in Santa Rosa conducted in 2018, according to police.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine