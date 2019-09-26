DUI checkpoint set for Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday night, the agency announced Thursday.



The checkpoint will run from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday somewhere within the city limits, according to police. Besides ensuring drivers aren't impaired, police will be checking for valid driver's licenses.

The location of the checkpoint wasn't released, but police said it will be in an area with a high number of crashes and DUI arrests.

There were nearly 700 investigations related to drunken driving in Santa Rosa conducted in 2018, according to police.