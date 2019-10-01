Santa Rosa to relax rules to speed redevelopment plans for former Journey’s End site

A north Santa Rosa mobile home park where the Tubbs fire destroyed more than 100 homes in October 2017 would have an easier time closing under new emergency rules the City Council is set to consider Tuesday.

Current state and city law requires developers who want to close mobile home parks to create reports outlining plans to address impacts on residents who are forced to relocate. But these little-used rules don’t make sense for places like Journey’s End, which lost 116 of its 160 units in the Tubbs fire that destroyed roughly 3,000 homes citywide.

The changes coming before the council Tuesday would only affect Journey’s End and are meant to shorten the time needed and simplify the process for formally closing the park, according to Clare Hartman, the city’s deputy planning director. She noted that the current ordinance assumed residents would be living on-site and could be contacted with relative ease — not the case in the wide and traumatic diaspora of Journey’s End residents after the fires.

“The ordinance never anticipated a natural disaster of this magnitude on this type of park,” Hartman said.

Permitting the park to close without formal plans for the site’s re-use and halving the required public hearing notice from a month to 15 days are among the key amendments to the ordinance. The proposed changes also would transfer oversight of the closure process from the Planning Commission to the City Council.

At least five votes are needed for the council to make the changes, which would take effect immediately upon passage.

Burbank Housing, the nonprofit developer, is working with the park’s owners to build an affordable apartment complex on the site, though that project is several years and tens of millions of dollars away from completion. They’re also taking the lead on the formal closure process and have had ongoing discussions with the city regarding the original, little-used park closure ordinance, which has been on the books for more than 20 years.

“It’s actually a pretty procedural matter as far as we’re concerned,” said Larry Florin, CEO of Burbank Housing. “It’s a step toward revitalization, redevelopment, rebirth or whatever we want to call it.”

The park’s closure is a necessary step for Burbank to proceed with plans to build a 160-unit complex with affordable housing for seniors, a project Burbank officials have estimated to cost about $85 million and take up to five years.

“We hope to beat that because of the focus and the need and the urgency of the community we’re serving,” Florin said, “but I wouldn’t bet on faster than that, unfortunately.”

Ramsey Shuayto, a Stanford University real estate official whose family co-owns Journey’s End, could not be reached for comment Monday.

The City Council will be responsible for determining what conditions, including relocation costs, are appropriate. Relocation costs already are capped at “the reasonable cost of relocation” and would be further reduced by the amount of public or private aid tenants have received as a result of the fire, though private settlement agreements like those signed by some former Journey’s End residents also are allowed.

The cash from one of those confidential arrangements has been valuable to former mobile home owners including Carma Simonsen, 61, who was forced to use her retirement account to buy a condo in Long Beach after the fires displaced her, her husband and his mother out of Journey’s End.

Simonsen would like to move back to Santa Rosa and hopes to take Burbank up on its plan to offer verified former occupants a place in the future development. She needs an internet connection for her remote work with a software company and is nervous about PG&E’s planned power outages, but she loves the location and the memory of her former home.

“It’s an awesome site,” she said. “I still get tears when I think about that retirement community being gone, because it was really awesome. People took care of each other, and it was beautiful.”