1 person dead in Graton structure fire

A person’s body was found in a mobile home that burned down Thursday evening in Graton, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities received calls about a fire on Cuneo Court near Laguna Road at 5:26 p.m., a RedCom dispatcher said. Graton Fire Department, Cal Fire and Goldridge Fire Department responded, and saw that a fire had spread from a mobile home to some nearby vegetation. Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

One person died, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Salkin said. The person has yet to be identified.

