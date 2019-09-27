Woman, two dogs fatally struck by SMART train in Rohnert Park in suspected suicide

For information on Sonoma County support groups, call 707-527-6655 or go to namisonomacounty.org

A woman and her two dogs were fatally struck by a SMART train in Rohnert Park Thursday night in what police suspect was a suicide, authorities said.

Two detectives with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety witnessed the incident, reported at 9:26 p.m. on Golf Course Drive, as they waited in their car for the northbound train to pass, Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said.

The detectives, who were not in uniform and driving in an unmarked car headed east, watched as a woman on the opposite side of the intersection walked around a gate and under a crossing arm toward the edge of the tracks, Johnson said.

The intersection’s bells were ringing and red lights were flashing, warning of an incoming train, Johnson said.

“She looked at the oncoming train and that’s when one of the officers opened the door and yelled at her to stop,” Johnson said. “It was within seconds, as the train made it into the intersection, that she jumped in front of the train.”

The woman and the small two dogs, which she was holding in her arms, died at the scene, authorities said.

Additional officers responded, secured the scene and interviewed the train conductor, Johnson said. Passengers were in the train at the time of the fatal crash, though Johnson did not know how many.

Johnson was unsure if the train engineer activated the emergency brakes, though the detectives did hear the train horn blare as it approached the intersection, Johnson said. The train stopped underneath a nearby highway overpass.

Thursday night’s death is the 10th on the tracks since SMART began the commuter rail service in August 2017, and the fifth one at or near the station on Golf Course Drive. The last fatality occurred July 15, when a man was hit by an incoming train about 4:10 p.m. along Redwood Drive north of the Golf Course Drive crossing.

The name of the woman will be released by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office once they’ve identified her and notified her family, Johnson said.

SMART did not immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.

