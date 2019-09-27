Delaware school sorry for serving Roseanne Barr's screeching anthem rendition

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 27, 2019, 8:19AM
Updated 54 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SEAFORD, Del. — "The Star-Spangled Banner" isn't an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr's screeching 1990s rendition surprised spectators at one Delaware volleyball game.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Seaford High School's Tuesday game against Milford High.

A letter from Superintendent David Perrington says pregame proceedings will be improved to spike future occurrences and the lapse is being investigated. Officials didn't immediately explain how Barr's infamous version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, was set.

The letter says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the U.S. and its armed forces. It says the district will play the district-approved version in the future.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine