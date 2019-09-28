Smoke visible from Highway 12 in Santa Rosa prompts numerous calls; fire limited to back yard

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2019, 10:21AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Smoke from a fire in the back yard of a west Santa Rosa home prompted numerous 911 calls Saturday morning, and the blaze was extinguished with no damage to the home, an emergency dispatcher said.

The home in the 2400 block of Lemur Avenue abuts the north side of Occidental Road and Highway 12 just east of Fulton Road.

The fire was reported about 9:23 a.m. and by 9:34 a.m. firefighters reported it had been knocked down.

--Guy Kovner

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine