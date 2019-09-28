Smoke visible from Highway 12 in Santa Rosa prompts numerous calls; fire limited to back yard

Smoke from a fire in the back yard of a west Santa Rosa home prompted numerous 911 calls Saturday morning, and the blaze was extinguished with no damage to the home, an emergency dispatcher said.

The home in the 2400 block of Lemur Avenue abuts the north side of Occidental Road and Highway 12 just east of Fulton Road.

The fire was reported about 9:23 a.m. and by 9:34 a.m. firefighters reported it had been knocked down.

--Guy Kovner