Crime scene draws large response to Petaluma outlet mall

A late night investigation was underway at the Petaluma outlet mall Saturday night, involving a large police presence and a large, closed-off section of the store’s parking lot.

“My coworker and I heard a loud bang,” said Lucas Blackman, 26, of Petaluma who said he worked at the Converse store in the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets on the north side of town. He said he thought something had fallen in a back room. He saw red and blue flashing lights reflected in the window of a store facing his, which does not have a direct view of the area where the investigation was being conducted.

Crime scene tape was preventing a group of about a dozen shoppers and workers, including Blackman, from accessing their cars by about 10 p.m. as the investigation was underway. Five officers were inspecting a car that had gone up a sidewalk and crashed into a disabled parking only sign. Broken glass from the car was strewn around the area.

A white van with the words “Crime Scene Investigation” on it arrived about 10 p.m. Police were not available to comment. At least six patrol cars were in the lot, and several more officers were at the outlet mall.