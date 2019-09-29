Man shot and killed inside car at Petaluma outlet mall

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 29, 2019, 11:07AM
A man was shot and killed Saturday night while inside his car at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets about an hour before the shopping complex closed, authorities said.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin by the coroner unit of the Sonoma County’s Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Officers responded at 8 p.m. to the shopping complex, 2200 Petaluma Blvd North, after receiving numerous calls of gunshots in the area, police said.

Police found that a vehicle had gone up onto the sidewalk and crashed into a disabled parking sign in the parking lot on the south side of the complex. Broken glass from the car was strewn around the crime scene.

Officers discovered an adult male driver inside who was unconscious and apparently had been shot, police said.

Paramedics arrived at the shopping complex and administered treatment, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Petaluma Police Department investigations team are handling the case as a homicide, police said.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Petaluma Police Detective Walt Spiller at 707-778-4456.

