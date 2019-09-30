Fire damages Santa Rosa home, displaces family of eight

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 30, 2019, 8:59AM
Fire badly damaged a westside Santa Rosa home Sunday night, displacing a family of eight, according to a Santa Rosa fire official.

The Bruce Court fire was reported just before 8 p.m. and firefighters arrived within four minutes to find flames throughout the attic and threatening a neighboring home, Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said Monday.

Officials struck a second alarm due to the fire’s threat to the neighborhood, bringing 33 firefighters with six engines and two ladder trucks.

Hampering the effort was construction in the attic for storage, making it tougher for firefighters to punch through, Gloeckner said.

The fire was held to the attic and roof but there was substantial water and heat damage to the rest of the home and minor heat damage to the side of another home.

Gloeckner estimated the damage at $200,000 but that firefighters placed salvage coverings over belongings and were able to save many belongings.

The Red Cross responded to help the family of five adults and three children with temporary housing.

The fire started in the attic and the cause remained under investigation Monday.

Bruce Court is off Jennings Avenue near Marlow Road.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

