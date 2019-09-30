Major injuries for boy in Santa Rosa crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 30, 2019, 9:43AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A boy riding in the back seat of a vehicle suffered major head injuries Sunday in a southwest Santa Rosa crash, according to authorities.

The 1:20 p.m. crash was at Yuba Drive and Stony Point Road and involved a sedan and a van, according to crash reports.

Several people called for help, reporting at least two people were unconscious. Santa Rosa firefighters cut free a boy in the back seat who appeared to have major head injuries, Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said Monday.

Initial reports indicated the boy was 10 years old. Dispatch reports showed three people were taken to a hospital, one critical, one moderate and one with minor injuries.

Further details weren’t available from Santa Rosa police early Monday. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine