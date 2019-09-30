Major injuries for boy in Santa Rosa crash

A boy riding in the back seat of a vehicle suffered major head injuries Sunday in a southwest Santa Rosa crash, according to authorities.

The 1:20 p.m. crash was at Yuba Drive and Stony Point Road and involved a sedan and a van, according to crash reports.

Several people called for help, reporting at least two people were unconscious. Santa Rosa firefighters cut free a boy in the back seat who appeared to have major head injuries, Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said Monday.

Initial reports indicated the boy was 10 years old. Dispatch reports showed three people were taken to a hospital, one critical, one moderate and one with minor injuries.

Further details weren’t available from Santa Rosa police early Monday. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.