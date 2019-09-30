Body found in Napa County crash could be missing person

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 30, 2019, 11:23AM

A body was found Monday morning in a crashed vehicle off Napa County’s Silverado Trail, possibly connected to a person reported missing Saturday night, according to initial CHP reports.

The vehicle was found just after 9 a.m., about 30 feet down an embankment and overturned against a tree. The crash occurred south of Pratt Avenue, on the east side of the Napa Valley and north of St. Helena.

Firefighters responded and found the body in the vehicle. The Napa County Coroner’s Office was called at 9:45 a.m.

Initial reports indicated the person and vehicle may be the same as those described in a missing person report Saturday night to Napa County authorities.

The finding and emergency response closed the road and created a traffic jam so officials blocked off the Silverado Trail between Pope Street and Deer Park Road. The CHP issued an alert for drivers to avoid the route.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

