Albino hedgehog rescued in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 30, 2019, 10:57AM
Updated 2 hours ago

RIVERSIDE — Nic, a rare albino hedgehog found in a Southern California backyard, has found a home.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services officers found the furry little critter on Sept. 13 and took it into their care.

Hedgehogs are illegal in California so Nic stayed with the county until this week.

Spokesman John Welsh says the hedgehog was turned over on Wednesday to a rescue organization, MeoowzResQ, which has a special permit to care for exotic animals.

