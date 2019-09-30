Petaluma mall shooting victim was Santa Rosa man, 19

The victim in Saturday night’s Petaluma mall slaying was a 19‑year‑old Santa Rosa man, according to Petaluma police.

Ezequiel Garcia died after being shot while sitting in his stopped car, violent crimes Sgt. Paul Gilman said Monday afternoon in a news release.

Police detectives still are working on a motive and suspect for the shooting, Gilman said. But he released some further details about the shooting, which occurred about an hour before closing time in the parking lot of the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets in northwest Petaluma.

A person wearing dark clothing had approached the victim in his car and fired repeatedly, hitting Garcia at least once, Gilman said.

After the gunfire, Garcia’s sedan rolled some 150 yards, hit a concrete wall and stopped in a landscaping strip after hitting a metal pole. Officers found the victim behind the wheel.

Numerous people called 911 about 8 p.m. to report the gunfire and crash. There were hundreds of shoppers and workers at the mall at the time, about an hour before closing.

Witnesses told officers of a red truck, older model, leaving the mall about the time of the gunfire but police have no evidence connecting that vehicle with the shooting and the information remained under investigation, he said.

An autopsy was conducted Monday but police haven’t released how many times Garcia was hit or anything about the type of gun used.

Gilman asked anyone with information to contact Detective Walt Spiller at 707‑778‑4456. The Sonoma County Alliance is giving a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of any suspects involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.