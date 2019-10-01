Crib mattress on heater vent sparks Santa Rosa fire

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 1, 2019, 9:15AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A baby’s crib mattress leaning on a hot heater vent started a fire early Tuesday that badly damaged a southwest Santa Rosa home, according to a Sonoma County Fire official.

The Primrose Avenue fire was next door to Bellevue Elementary School. Students and staff were briefly held inside until firefighters had the flames under control.

Firefighters were called just after 8 a.m. to the rural lane north of Todd Road. Initially callers reported a shed on fire, but firefighters found flames at a granny unit at the back of the property, said Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Cyndi Foreman.

The fire was near a fence separating the home from the school. Flames damaged the fence but didn’t spread to school grounds, Foreman said.

The parents and young child living at the home had left just prior to the fire.

The fire burned the attic and roof of the 1,000‑squre‑foot home but there was smoke, water and heat damage throughout. Foreman estimated damage to the home at $200,000 and $30,000 to contents. Initially firefighters were looking for the family dog, which turned up safely.

The search for the cause was quick with the finding of the burned mattress and its proximity to the vent on the outside wall. Foreman, who also is the agency’s fire marshal, said the fire was an accident and preventable.

It’s cold out and residents are starting to use heaters and fireplaces and she warned people to make sure heating options are safe to use.

“Vents for wall heaters can become very hot,” she said.

The residents were renting the home, which is owned by Otis Holt of Sebastopol, Foreman said.

Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, Gold Ridge and Rancho Adobe firefighters responded. The flames were contained at 8:36 a.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine