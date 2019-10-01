Crib mattress on heater vent sparks Santa Rosa fire

A baby’s crib mattress leaning on a hot heater vent started a fire early Tuesday that badly damaged a southwest Santa Rosa home, according to a Sonoma County Fire official.

The Primrose Avenue fire was next door to Bellevue Elementary School. Students and staff were briefly held inside until firefighters had the flames under control.

Firefighters were called just after 8 a.m. to the rural lane north of Todd Road. Initially callers reported a shed on fire, but firefighters found flames at a granny unit at the back of the property, said Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Cyndi Foreman.

The fire was near a fence separating the home from the school. Flames damaged the fence but didn’t spread to school grounds, Foreman said.

The parents and young child living at the home had left just prior to the fire.

The fire burned the attic and roof of the 1,000‑squre‑foot home but there was smoke, water and heat damage throughout. Foreman estimated damage to the home at $200,000 and $30,000 to contents. Initially firefighters were looking for the family dog, which turned up safely.

The search for the cause was quick with the finding of the burned mattress and its proximity to the vent on the outside wall. Foreman, who also is the agency’s fire marshal, said the fire was an accident and preventable.

It’s cold out and residents are starting to use heaters and fireplaces and she warned people to make sure heating options are safe to use.

“Vents for wall heaters can become very hot,” she said.

The residents were renting the home, which is owned by Otis Holt of Sebastopol, Foreman said.

Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, Gold Ridge and Rancho Adobe firefighters responded. The flames were contained at 8:36 a.m.

