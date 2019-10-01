California to let child care workers unionize

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 1, 2019, 8:31AM
Updated 7 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — California will allow roughly 40,000 child care workers to unionize.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law on Monday and it takes effect next year.

It applies to workers who offer child care to families who get government subsidies. The law says those workers can collectively bargain like other public employees, though it does not turn them into state workers. It would allow them to bargain over things like reimbursement rates and payment procedures.

Child care workers have been trying to unionize since 2004.

Advocates say 11 other states already let such workers collectively bargain.

Newsom also signed legislation allowing political candidates to use campaign funds for child care expenses incurred while they are campaigning. It's aimed at encouraging more parents to run for office.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine