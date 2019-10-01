Two in custody in Ukiah drive‑by shooting

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been jailed on suspicion of carrying out a brazen daytime drive‑by shooting Monday in front of a Ukiah strip mall, where a Ukiah man hit in the hail of bullets collapsed in a store’s doorway.

Investigators suspect the two drove up to the 19‑year‑old victim as he walked along South State Street, fired multiple shots and drove off, Ukiah violent crimes Sgt. Rick Pintane said Tuesday.

Motive remained unclear but there was apparent history between the victim and suspects. Detectives were looking into whether the shooting involved gang connections, Pintane said.

The 12:45 p.m. gunfire startled numerous shoppers and workers at the small mall, who called for help.

“We heard the gunshots. He got shot right across our parking lot and after he got shot he had enough energy or whatever to get up,”said Jody Ross, owner of Nifty Thrifty. The man ran toward her shop “and dropped in my doorway.”

“We all dialed 911,” Ross said. “Everybody was pretty calm. Considering.”

“The kid was super young‑looking, well dressed, very well mannered,” as he asked for help for what appeared to be a hip wound, she said.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded. The victim, who wasn’t named due to the violence and ongoing investigation, was flown to an out‑of‑county hospital for treatment and was expected to survive.

Based on witness descriptions and surveillance video, officers began looking for two males in a white car, possibly a Mercedes or a BMW.

A Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car, parked at a nearby South State Street apartment complex. Because the two males were believed to be armed, the county’s SWAT team was deployed. The suspects responded to orders to come outside and they were taken into custody without incident, Pintane said.

Police found a handgun they believe was used in the shooting. The 16-year-old is the suspected gunman, Pintane said.

The youth was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and conspiracy and taken to the county’s juvenile detention facility. The second suspect, Ishmael Nash, 21, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and being an accessory to the attempted homicide. He remained at the Mendocino County Jail.

Detectives don’t suspect others were involved.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.