Santa Rosa releases evacuation maps, plans for disaster drills

Santa Rosa has outfitted its police vehicles with European-style sirens for use in disaster situations and compiled a list of evacuation routes for city residents living in fire-prone areas.

The moves, announced Tuesday at a City Council meeting, come ahead of evacuation drills officials will conduct around Santa Rosa early next year. The city hopes to communicate to residents how they can be ready to get out their neighborhood — or out of town — in case of an emergency before conducting those realistic drills, likely during daytime on an upcoming winter weekend, said city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens.

“Our message to our community is ‘Know all of the ways out of your neighborhood,’” she said, “because in a disaster you might not take the way you typically use to get out.”

Residents can access the new evacuation information at srcity.org/knowyourwaysout. There, they can pick neighborhoods from a list or choose on an interactive map. Most the listed neighborhoods are in or near areas on the edge of town that are prone to wildfire.

An evacuation map for Coffey Park — one of the areas most ravaged by the Tubbs fire in October 2017 — directs residents north on Barnes Road, east on Hopper Avenue, south on Coffey Lane or east on San Miguel Road, for example. The city also released maps for areas at lower risk for wildfire, such as Roseland, that don’t provide specific evacuation directions but do highlight major travel routes.

A brief video featuring Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro highlights the two-tone sirens meant to announce evacuation warnings that have been added to all marked Santa Rosa police vehicles and Fire Department SUVs and pickup trucks.

“So when you hear the Hi/Lo, it’s time to go, which means you must evacuate immediately,” Navarro says in the video.

Mertens encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the information on the city’s website and to print a copy of the city’s evacuation checklist. The document includes a wealth of ways people can prepare for an evacuation situation, such as having your cellphone, wallet and car keys handy, checking on neighbors to see if they need assistance, and considering the need to shut off natural gas.

The city is still finalizing its plans for the upcoming evacuation drills, which will involve emergency notifications and follow-up events to gather feedback. Information about the date and location of the drills is expected in the coming weeks.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.