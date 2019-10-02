Dozens of Sonoma County schools participate in International Walk and Roll to School Day

Thousands of children in Sonoma County on Wednesday got a jump-start on others across the nation who will walk and or ride their bikes to school next week, as part of a global event to promote more active and environmentally-friendly ways to go to class.

About 60 schools participated in the annual International Walk and Roll to School Day, including Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Windsor elementary schools. The morning event, which the county observed on Wednesday at various meetup points to encourage local schoolchildren to continue walking or bicycling to school on the first Wednesday of every month, was expected to draw more than 8,000 students, according to the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.

About a dozen students who attend Proctor Terrace Elementary School in Santa Rosa, plus many of their parents, took part from two neighborhood locations to help start a new habit. Many of the children who ranged in ages from 7 to 11 rode their bicycles from the north side of Fourth Street, while a few ambitious pedestrians did their best to run alongside them and keep up for the four-block excursion.

Students Ollin Zuniga and Zinnia Bruland, both 8, were each joined by their mothers and tied silver ribbons and blue and gold streamers around their bike handlebars to celebrate the occasion. The next-door neighbors normally ride their bikes to school, but said they were excited to be part of a larger event attended by a group, and by the hope of hot chocolate and doughnuts once they arrived to the tree-lined campus — one of the oldest elementary schools in the city.

The two girls were forced to settle for banana-and-berry smoothies, however, before the first bell rang at school. Children swarmed a folding table manned by teachers to award other prizes including school supplies, magnets and stickers and reusable straws branded with the monthly walk and ride event logo to help promote healthier ways of travel to school.

