Occidental home burns to the ground; 1 person hospitalized

A house near Occidental was destroyed Tuesday night in a fire that sent one person to the hospital with burn injuries.

Authorities received multiple reports of a house on fire about 6:45 p.m. on Occidental Road near Furlong Road, said a RedCom dispatcher. When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, they saw that the home was engulfed in flames. The house collapsed in the fire, but a RedCom dispatcher said there were no reports of the fire spreading beyond that structure.

One person received medical treatment and was en route Tuesday evening to the burn center at UC Davis in the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Henry 1 helicopter, said Sgt. Eric Salkin.

The Occidental Fire Department reported the fire was contained by 8:13 p.m., but that crews would stay back for a few hours to mop up the area.

The fire caused smoke to travel into Sebastopol, prompting the police department to send an advisory to residents and inform them that there was no fire threat within the city.

About a dozen emergency agencies responded to the fire, including Cal Fire and Sebastopol Fire Department.

