Santa Rosa won’t consider changing policy so councilwoman can vote on replacement

Santa Rosa won’t change how vacancies on the City Council are filled after a councilwoman’s request to consider allowing her to vote on her successor fell just short of a majority.

The City Council on Tuesday voted 3-3 on Councilwoman Julie Combs’ request to change its current policy for filling vacancies, killing the motion due to lack of another vote. Combs, who won a second term as an at-large member in 2016, was joined by Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and Councilman Jack Tibbetts but opposed by Councilman John Sawyer, Vice Mayor Chris Rogers and Mayor Tom Schwedhelm. Councilman Ernesto Olivares was absent.

Vacancies on the City Council are either filled by a vote of remaining council members after a public interview process or by a special election. The process of filling a seat only starts after the vacancy is created, such as by a resignation or sudden death.

For personal reasons, Combs has considered resigning and moving to Ecuador with her husband. She wanted the policy changed to allow her to stay on amid a search for her replacement, allowing her to be one of seven votes to decide who would serve out the year remaining in her term.

Combs has noted that as the city transitions to district-based council elections — a process it began with races for three geographically bound seats last year — vacant positions would be filled by six remaining council members, none of whom lived in the district with the vacancy. A staunch progressive, Combs also has made clear her wish to see her seat filled by a like-minded politician.

“I have a strong base, and I would like this seat to continue to represent that specific base, and I would like to have a voice in that,” Combs said Tuesday.

She said after the vote went against her that she didn’t know what she would do and noted her surprise that Rogers voted against the measure.

Rogers said he didn’t want a debate about vacancy rules to crowd out other city issues, such as a proposal to ban natural gas from most new homes or a proposed rental inspection program.

Rogers also noted that Combs was an at-large member and that while her concerns about the advent of vacant district seats may be valid, they didn’t apply to her case, and he raised the prospect that Combs might decide to stay on if she didn’t like her apparent replacement — creating uncertainty that he said wasn’t in the city’s best interests.

In November, four City Council seats are set to go before voters in the downtown and Roseland areas and east and west Santa Rosa for district elections. Those positions are currently held by Combs, Rogers, Olivares, and Tibbetts who were elected on a citywide vote in 2016.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.