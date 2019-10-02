Windsor man arrested on suspicion of illegally converting firearm into machine gun

A 22-year-old Windsor man was arrested after a traffic stop Monday night when deputies found a firearm illegally converted into a machine gun in his car, officials said.

Windsor Police Department deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 8700 block of Old Redwood Highway about 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to the department’s Facebook post. When deputies searched the vehicle, they discovered loaded high-capacity magazines and firearm accessories. They then searched a backpack and found a 9mm handgun that was illegally modified to fire in a fully automatic capacity.

The driver was identified as Ivan Abrica, said Sgt. Anthony Diehn of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Abrica was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of a fully automatic machine gun, converting a firearm into a machine gun, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Facebook post.

The passenger in the car, a 25-year-old Windsor man, was not arrested on any charges, Diehn said.

