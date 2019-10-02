Occidental man, 85, badly burned in fire that destroyed family compound

An 85‑year‑old Occidental man suffered serious burns Tuesday night when fire engulfed his Occidental Road home and destroyed his son’s adjoining home.

Occidental Fire Chief Ron Lunardi Wednesday said the man, Don Hanni, suffered second‑degree burns to about 70 percent of his body and third‑degree burns to his hands and face. He was flown to the UC Davis burn center in Sacramento.

The fire destroyed the 3,500‑square‑foot residence, which combined side‑by‑side homes for the man and his son, connected by a common area. Occidental firefighters remained at the burned property overnight and a few times had to douse hot spots, Lunardi said. Investigators Tuesday night responded to start the search for the cause but returned Wednesday for a daylight effort.

Lundari said the blaze apparently started in the father’s house. About 6:45 p.m. son Robert Hanni was in his home and his father next door when the son looked over and realized there was a fire, Lunardi said.

“He looked across the common area, saw smoke in his dad’s house and went over. Smoke was down to the floor,” the chief said. “He yelled for his father and started going to the other side, scrambling to find him and get him out.”

It wasn’t clear whether Robert Hanni went in to get his dad or the man got out on his own, Lunardi said. But firefighters found the severely injured man outside the back of his home.

Lunardi was first to the fire, followed by Occidental volunteers and several other west county agencies and Santa Rosa. Multiple calls for help had included that someone could be trapped inside.

While on his way Lunardi called for additional water tenders due to the rural area with no hydrants and he asked for added firefighters. He also was in communication with the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter crew, which was overhead relaying details about the size of the blaze.

When the chief arrived the double residences were almost completely engulfed in flames and there was no way he and firefighters could get inside to search, he said.

Because the homes couldn’t be saved, firefighters worked from outside to put out the fire and keep it from spreading. Two pine trees nearby torched as the blaze pushed out to nearby vegetation and began to burn a small guest cottage. Firefighters saved the cottage. Lunardi estimated damage to the cottage to be as much as $10,000. An estimate for the larger property wasn’t available.

Check back for update on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.