Burning tamales likely sparked fatal west Santa Rosa fire

Last week’s fatal house fire west of Santa Rosa may have started from tamales left heating on the stove, according to Graton Fire Chief Bill Bullard Wednesday.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said the man killed in Thursday evening’s Laguna Road house fire was Steven Bennett Palmer, 55, of Santa Rosa.

Palmer’s body was found in the burned remains of the bedroom of his 10x46‑foot mobile home.

“He had a tendency to come home from work with some tamales, steam the tamales on the stove,” Bullard said Wednesday. “We found the remains of an aluminum pot on top of the stove. The (burned) stove and melted pot lead us to believe that scenario played out.”

Calls reporting smoke in the area started coming in about 5:30 p.m. and Graton’s volunteer firefighters headed out. Laguna Road, off Guerneville Road, is west of Santa Rosa, near Graton.

On the way, firefighters saw a light column of smoke turn large and black, telling them a building was on fire and had burned through the roof.

Firefighters arrived to the property at Laguna Road and Cuneo Court and found the mobile home engulfed in flames, Bullard said.

Additional agencies were called, as is standard for working structure fires. Firefighters working on the blaze from outside the home, because of the amount of fire, learned there could be someone inside. Due to the flames they couldn’t safely go in.

The fire was quickly put out due to the small size of the aluminum home and they found the man’s remains.

The property owner, who lived in a nearby home, had provided a smoke detector for the rental but whether it was working wasn’t known, Bullard said.

And it wasn’t clear whether the man had fallen asleep while heating up the tamales or was just in his bedroom and was overcome by the smoke and heat.

When aluminum‑structure mobile homes catch fire they quickly become choked with smoke and flames.

Firefighters couldn’t have saved the man, the chief said. “It was very clear there, it would not have made any difference. No one would have survived the heat that was in there.”

Graton fire was aided by Occidental, Forestville, Gold Ridge, Sonoma County, Sebastopol and Cal fire on the blaze. It was the first fatality in the west county fire district since 2007.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.