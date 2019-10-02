Gov. Newsom signs 22 laws to help state with wildfire preparation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday signed into law a package of bills to help the state forecast major wildfires, oversee tree-clearing around power lines and enhance disaster preparations for communities.

The 22 new laws cover significant ground and are part of a push by the governor to help the state prepare for and prevent climate-driven wildfires. Four of the bills were authored by State Sen. Bill Dodd, a Napa Democrat whose district was hit hard by wildfires in 2017.

“I thank Gov. Newsom for making it a priority to address this growing threat to my home district and the entire state,” Dodd said in a statement. “We must get a handle on these destructive blazes before they claim more lives and property. These are important steps that will go a long way toward protecting the public.”

Senate Bill 247 gives the California Public Utilities Commission oversight authority over power companies’ tree trimming around their lines. Dodd is a harsh critic of bankrupt PG&E, which was found responsible for sparking most of the major fires the last two years.

California will create a wildfire warning center under Senate Bill 209 to enhance the state’s ability to predict and prepare for wildfires using a statewide network of automated weather stations and fire detection cameras. The state-run center will be helmed by the Office of Emergency Services and have access to public warning systems.

Senate Bill 167 will provide state funding to help provide backup power during public safety power blackouts for low-income people who rely on life-support equipment.

A fourth new law, Senate Bill 190, will require the California Fire Marshal to update building standards designed to protect structures from fires and develop a model defensible space program that can be used by cities and other agencies to help make communities safer.

Dodd is chairman of a special legislative committee created to forge specific policies from Newsom’s 52-page wildfire report as California approaches peak fire season.

