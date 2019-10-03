Rohnert Park woman finds her missing cat after 6 weeks lost in Plumas County

A Rohnert Park woman has been reunited with her missing cat, more than six weeks after he ran off into the night while at her family's vacation property in Plumas County.

Nancy Sevilla's tabby cat, Hunter, went missing the night of July 19, as Sevilla and her husband, Mike, were readying camp for the night.

“We didn’t think a lot about it because, if anybody’s going to go somewhere, it’s going to be Buddy [the couple's other cat],” she said. “He’s a night cat here at home, so we weren’t as worried about Hunter… We just never, ever heard a peep. It was just – he was gone.”

The next day, the pair hiked the mountains in search of the cat, but returned empty-handed.

Despite a week of extensive search efforts and neighborhood watches, they were forced to return to Rohnert Park without Hunter.

The two returned to the campground two weeks later with a fresh batch of “Missing” posters, putting them up at the campground, volunteer fire department, town store and area cabins.

"Everybody, all summer was looking for him and nobody saw him," she said.

On Sept. 2, a call from a ranger who reported seeing the cat at a Little Grass Valley campground would change everything.

The hopeful sighting was enough for Nancy to make the five-hour drive to the campground and set up where the cat was last seen.

“For seven hours, I walked that camp and called for him. Nothing,” she said. “That’s when I just sat down in my chair and started crying.”

She didn’t lose hope, though.

Nancy reached into her pocket to grab her handkerchief and pulled out a bead she and Mike had found on a camping trip years ago. On it, was the word “HOPE.”

She began calling for Hunter again and, this time, he showed himself. He fled, hiding deep in a culvert for a while before Nancy was able to coax him out with cat treats and familiar scents.

Happily back a home for more than a month, the cat, despite losing half his weight, is doing really well, said Nancy.

"It’s just such a story of hope, I think. You don’t give up," she said.